NFL (and in turn PFT Live) will continue to be televised by Sky Sports
After months of uncertainty, NFL fans in the UK and Ireland can relax. And celebrate.
Per multiple reports, the NFL and Sky Sports have struck a deal to continue pro football programming on the British/Irish equivalent of ESPN. That includes PFT Live, since PFT Live includes NFL highlights.
It’s a multi-year deal. Which means it will be multiple years before a string of short-term Band-Aid extensions like those done by the NFL and Sky in the months preceding August.
The development also means that the flow of emails — literally in the hundreds — from PFT Live viewers on Sky regarding the status of the NFL-Sky relationship will cease. After, of course, one last wave from folks who will be letting us know that the deal is done.
We’ve been a staple of Sky Sports programming for more than five years. And we plan to make an offseason trip to the UK and Ireland for a series of meet-and-greets and/or drinky-and-smoky sessions with our friends from the other side of the Atlantic Ocean.
One reason I haven’t visited is simple. I’ve got a feeling that, after spending some time in London and/or Dublin and/or Manchester and/or Hove and/or Edinburgh and/or Wolverhampton and/or Milton Keynes, I won’t want to come home.