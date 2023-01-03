NFL announces Bills-Bengals won’t resume “this week”

The NFL has said it will address the issue of the unfinished Bills-Bengals game at the appropriate time. The NFL has addressed the Bills-Bengals situation, partially.

“The NFL continues to be in regular contact with the medical team caring for Damar Hamlin, and also the Bills and Bengals organizations and the NFL Players Association,” the NFL said in a statement. “After speaking with both teams and NFLPA leadership, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell informed the clubs today that the Bills-Bengals game will not be resumed this week.”

The league also said that it “has made no decision regarding the possible resumption of the game at a later date,” and that it “has not made any changes to the Week 18 regular season schedule.”

That’s hardly a clear and final answer, but the bottom line is that the Bills and Bengals won’t be playing in the coming days. It doesn’t rule out the possibility of changes to the current Week 18 schedule, which commences in four days with two games.