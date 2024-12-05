NFL announces Walter Payton Man of the Year nominees

The NFL has announced this year’s nominees for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

Each NFL team nominates one player for the award, which recognizes players who excel both on the field and in their communities.

“The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award celebrates Walter’s enduring legacy of excellence on the field and compassion off it,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “This award is the league’s most prestigious honor, and we are proud to recognize these 32 outstanding men for the positive impact they make in their communities every day.”

Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward won the award last year. This year’s nominees are:

Cardinals tight end Trey McBride

Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett

Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith

Bills tackle Dion Dawkins

Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen

Bears defensive lineman Andrew Billings

Bengals tackle Orlando Brown Jr.

Browns cornerback Denzel Ward

Cowboys guard Zack Martin

Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton

Lions quarterback Jared Goff

Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark

Texans safety Jalen Pitre

Colts cornerback Kenny Moore

Jaguars defensive tackle Arik Armstead

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby

Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker

Rams running back Kyren Williams

Dolphins fullback Alec Ingold

Vikings fullback C.J. Ham

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise

Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan

Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton

Jets defensive lineman Solomon Thomas

Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham

Steelers defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi

49ers linebacker Curtis Robinson

Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu

Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans

Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons

Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner