NFL announces Walter Payton Man of the Year nominees
The NFL has announced this year’s nominees for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.
Each NFL team nominates one player for the award, which recognizes players who excel both on the field and in their communities.
“The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award celebrates Walter’s enduring legacy of excellence on the field and compassion off it,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “This award is the league’s most prestigious honor, and we are proud to recognize these 32 outstanding men for the positive impact they make in their communities every day.”
Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward won the award last year. This year’s nominees are:
Cardinals tight end Trey McBride
Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett
Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith
Bills tackle Dion Dawkins
Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen
Bears defensive lineman Andrew Billings
Bengals tackle Orlando Brown Jr.
Browns cornerback Denzel Ward
Cowboys guard Zack Martin
Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton
Lions quarterback Jared Goff
Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark
Texans safety Jalen Pitre
Colts cornerback Kenny Moore
Jaguars defensive tackle Arik Armstead
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby
Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker
Rams running back Kyren Williams
Dolphins fullback Alec Ingold
Vikings fullback C.J. Ham
Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise
Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan
Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton
Jets defensive lineman Solomon Thomas
Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham
Steelers defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi
49ers linebacker Curtis Robinson
Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu
Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans
Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons
Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner