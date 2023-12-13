NFL approves playing up to eight international games a year starting in 2025

The NFL announced on Wednesday that they will be adding a game in Sao Paolo, Brazil to the schedule in 2024 and more international games will be coming to the 2025 slate.

NFL owners voted at the league meetings in Dallas to expand the inventory of international games from four to up to eight in a season starting with the 2025 season. The Jaguars’ annual home game in London is not part of that package, so there could be up to international nine games a year.

“Becoming a global sport is a major strategic priority for the league and 32 teams,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “Increasing international game inventory allows us to grow our global presence and share our game with exciting new markets to connect with more fans around the world.”

Per the approved resolution, no team will play more than one game a year outside of North America unless they request additional games. It also says that each team designated to play in an international game will be permitted to select two regular season opponents who will not be scheduled for that game and that no international games can be scheduled after Week 14.