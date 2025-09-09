 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bellichickpatsbeef_250909.jpg
Florio: Belichick ‘acts like 5-year-old’ with ban
nbc_pft_speedycwilliams_250909.jpg
Williams’ speed will be a ‘weapon’ for Johnson
nbc_pft_wk1winners_250909.jpg
PFT Draft: Week 1 winners

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bellichickpatsbeef_250909.jpg
Florio: Belichick ‘acts like 5-year-old’ with ban
nbc_pft_speedycwilliams_250909.jpg
Williams’ speed will be a ‘weapon’ for Johnson
nbc_pft_wk1winners_250909.jpg
PFT Draft: Week 1 winners

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NFL creates new standard for spitting punishment

  
Published September 9, 2025 04:40 PM

The NFL found a way to have its cake and spit on it, too.

By suspending Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter, but not really suspending him, for spitting on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott at the outset of Thursday night’s season-opening game, the league crafted a middle ground that — thanks to semantics — has created a new standard that will make it easier to suspend players for spitting in the future.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the outcome was the result of discussions between the NFL, the NFL Players Association, and Carter’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus. Carter will not be appealing the punishment, which means that there will be no argument that the de facto suspension breaks from past precedent. While setting a new precedent.

The question becomes whether, in the future, the league will deem partial participation in a game before a spitting ejection as sufficient to justify a non-suspension suspension. Will the dividing line be the end of the first quarter? The end of the first half?

Then there’s the possibility that a spit will be missed by the officials during a given game. If that happens, a suspension without pay for the next game becomes the logical conclusion.

Thus, while a fine in the amount of one game check was always the right solution for Carter, the semantics have washed away years of precedent that spitting results in a fine, and only a fine.