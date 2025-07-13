NFL declines comment on Quinshon Judkins

In the aftermath of Saturday’s arrest of Browns rookie running back Quinshon Judkins for misdemeanor domestic battery, the NFL isn’t saying much.

Via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, chief NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said this regarding the Judkins arrest: “We are aware of the matter, but will decline further comment.”

The reality is that the NFL will investigate the situation. They’ll potentially impose discipline under the Personal Conduct Policy, after the criminal matter has resolved.

Before then, the league could (in theory) place Judkins on paid leave, pending resolution of the situation. It’s a case-by-case analysis, driven largely by P.R. concerns. The more serious the charges — and the more they relate to domestic violence — the more likely the league becomes to use paid leave.

As to potential discipline, the baseline suspension for domestic violence is six games. But that won’t happen until the criminal case ends.

Along the way, Judkins has protections. In the eyes of the law, he’s presumed innocent. As to the NFL, he’ll have the ability to defend himself through an eventual hearing, if it comes to that.

Regardless, the situation activates internal NFL procedures. While the league has declined comment as to Judkins, the policy and the history of enforcement of it says it all.