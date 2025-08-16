NFL declines to fine CeeDee Lamb for interfering with official last week

CeeDee Lamb drew a penalty, but he will not receive a fine for interfering with an official last week.

Lamb was not playing and dressed in street clothes when he went out to the white part of the sideline reserved for officials during game action. He was hit from behind by side judge Anthony Jeffries, who was chasing the play.

Rams defensive back Shaun Jolly was penalized 51 yards for pass interference on Cowboys received Jonathan Mingo. Lamb’s penalty, though, backed the Cowboys up 15 yards.

Interfering with an official typically is a fine, so it’s unclear why the NFL didn’t dock Lamb.

Lamb and Jeffries were uninjured.

Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said after the game that Lamb “knows better.”