nbc_pft_nflsocialjustice_250815.jpg
NFL will have social justice messages in end zone
nbc_pft_christianmccaffrey_250815.jpg
McCaffrey ‘fast and strong’ as ever at 49ers camp
nbc_pft_lionsoffense_250815.jpg
Detroit Lions ‘paying price for being great team’

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons's agent, ASAFP
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as "consultant"
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
nbc_pft_nflsocialjustice_250815.jpg
NFL will have social justice messages in end zone
nbc_pft_christianmccaffrey_250815.jpg
McCaffrey ‘fast and strong’ as ever at 49ers camp
nbc_pft_lionsoffense_250815.jpg
Detroit Lions ‘paying price for being great team’

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
NFL declines to fine CeeDee Lamb for interfering with official last week

  
Published August 16, 2025 04:28 PM

CeeDee Lamb drew a penalty, but he will not receive a fine for interfering with an official last week.

Lamb was not playing and dressed in street clothes when he went out to the white part of the sideline reserved for officials during game action. He was hit from behind by side judge Anthony Jeffries, who was chasing the play.

Rams defensive back Shaun Jolly was penalized 51 yards for pass interference on Cowboys received Jonathan Mingo. Lamb’s penalty, though, backed the Cowboys up 15 yards.

Interfering with an official typically is a fine, so it’s unclear why the NFL didn’t dock Lamb.

Lamb and Jeffries were uninjured.

Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said after the game that Lamb “knows better.”