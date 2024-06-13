NFL “did not discover sufficient evidence” to find the Eagles tampered with Saquon Barkley

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bradyceremony_240613.jpg
Brady inducted into Patriots Hall of Fame
nbc_pft_nfllogos_240613.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL images we’d want as the logo
nbc_pft_simmstop10_240613.jpg
Inside top 10 of Simms’ QB Countdown

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bradyceremony_240613.jpg
Brady inducted into Patriots Hall of Fame
nbc_pft_nfllogos_240613.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL images we’d want as the logo
nbc_pft_simmstop10_240613.jpg
Inside top 10 of Simms’ QB Countdown

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NFL “did not discover sufficient evidence” to find the Eagles tampered with Saquon Barkley

  
Published June 13, 2024 10:58 AM

The verdict is in.

The Eagles have not been punished for potential tampering with running back Saquon Barkley.

The NFL issued the following statement on Thursday morning: “After a thorough review of the Philadelphia Eagles signing of Saquon Barkley, the NFL today informed the club that the investigation did not discover sufficient evidence to support a finding that the Anti-Tampering Policy was violated. In coming to this conclusion, the league reviewed phone logs, text messages and other documents related to Philadelphia’s free agency strategy and decision to sign Barkley. The NFL also interviewed several members of the organization, including Howie Roseman and Nick Sirianni, as well as Barkley and Penn State head coach James Franklin. As with every review, should new evidence be uncovered, the league may reopen the investigation.”

The issue came to light when Franklin told reporters that Roseman’s pitch to Barkley included pointing out the number of Penn State fans who are also Eagles fans. During the pre-free agency negotiating period, there can be no contact between the team and player directly.

Past reporting regarding the timing of the announcement implied that the Eagles would be getting some sort of punishment. Obviously, that didn’t happen.

The matter is now closed — unless and until new evidence emerges.