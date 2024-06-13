NFL “did not discover sufficient evidence” to find the Eagles tampered with Saquon Barkley

The verdict is in.

The Eagles have not been punished for potential tampering with running back Saquon Barkley.

The NFL issued the following statement on Thursday morning: “After a thorough review of the Philadelphia Eagles signing of Saquon Barkley, the NFL today informed the club that the investigation did not discover sufficient evidence to support a finding that the Anti-Tampering Policy was violated. In coming to this conclusion, the league reviewed phone logs, text messages and other documents related to Philadelphia’s free agency strategy and decision to sign Barkley. The NFL also interviewed several members of the organization, including Howie Roseman and Nick Sirianni, as well as Barkley and Penn State head coach James Franklin. As with every review, should new evidence be uncovered, the league may reopen the investigation.”

The issue came to light when Franklin told reporters that Roseman’s pitch to Barkley included pointing out the number of Penn State fans who are also Eagles fans. During the pre-free agency negotiating period, there can be no contact between the team and player directly.

Past reporting regarding the timing of the announcement implied that the Eagles would be getting some sort of punishment. Obviously, that didn’t happen.

The matter is now closed — unless and until new evidence emerges.