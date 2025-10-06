 Skip navigation
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 5
Court denies request for rehearing in Gruden case
Can Patriots match up against Bills in Week 5?

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
NFL didn’t have clear view of Vikings’ field goal striking camera cable

  
Published October 5, 2025 09:01 PM

Sunday’s game included not one but two incidents involving footballs striking the apparatus that captures overhead video.

In the Cowboys-Jets game, the deflected pass clearly struck the Skycam. The rule, however, was improperly applied. The officials ruled that the pass was incomplete; it should have been a do-over.

In the Vikings-Cowboys game played in London, a would-be game-tying field goal by kicker Will Reichard struck a camera cable and went wide. No one noticed it when it happened.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the NFL concluded that it had no clear view of the ball striking the cable. You can make your own assessment as to whether it was, or wasn’t, clear.

The Vikings still won the game. But they apparently should have gotten another chance to make the field goal after the first one hit the cable.