NFL didn’t have clear view of Vikings’ field goal striking camera cable

Sunday’s game included not one but two incidents involving footballs striking the apparatus that captures overhead video.

In the Cowboys-Jets game, the deflected pass clearly struck the Skycam. The rule, however, was improperly applied. The officials ruled that the pass was incomplete; it should have been a do-over.

In the Vikings-Cowboys game played in London, a would-be game-tying field goal by kicker Will Reichard struck a camera cable and went wide. No one noticed it when it happened.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the NFL concluded that it had no clear view of the ball striking the cable. You can make your own assessment as to whether it was, or wasn’t, clear.

The Vikings still won the game. But they apparently should have gotten another chance to make the field goal after the first one hit the cable.