NFL: Drink was spilled on Bengals RB Chase Brown by accident

  
Published October 4, 2024 07:26 AM

After a drink landed on Bengals running back Chase Brown at the end of last Sunday’s win over the Panthers, the NFL and the NFL Players Association said they would be looking into what happened.

On Thursday, the NFL announced their findings. If a fan had been seen on video intentionally dousing Brown, they could have been banned from NFL stadiums but the league’s investigation found that the drink was spilled accidentally.

“The league’s review of the matter determined that portions of a drink were accidentally spilled on the Cincinnati player as Bengals’ fans attempted to catch the gloves he tossed to them,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said in a statement, via the Associated Press. “The league analyzed video of multiple angles from stadium security cameras and also social media.”

Brown scored two touchdowns to help the Bengals to their first win of the season. He’ll be hoping for the same success and a drier finish against the Ravens this weekend.