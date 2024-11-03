NFL ejects Lions’ Brian Branch for hit on Packers’ Bo Melton

Lions defensive back Brian Branch has been ejected from today’s game against the Packers in a decision made by the league’s officiating office.

Branch hit Packers receiver Bo Melton in the head on an incomplete pass, drawing a flag for unnecessary roughness. The league office in New York reviewed the play and told the referee to eject Branch from the game.

Branch then got another penalty for something he said to the officials as he was leaving the field following the ejection.

It’s a major loss for the Lions, as Branch is one of their best players. It was also a massive penalty for the Lions, as the Packers would have faced third-and-20 but instead got an automatic first down, although they ended up not scoring on the drive as Brandon McManus missed a field goal.

In an interesting wrinkle to the play, Tom Brady, calling the play on Fox, said he disagreed with the league’s decision to eject Branch. Brady is a minority owner of the Raiders and is subject to the same rules as all team personnel, which restrict any criticisms of the league or its officials. Branch might not be the only one who gets in trouble with the league office this week.