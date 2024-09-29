 Skip navigation
NFL fines C.J. Gardner-Johnson for three infractions in Week 3, totaling $45,021

  
Published September 28, 2024 08:28 PM

For Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Sunday’s win over one of his former teams came with a price tag.

A price tag of more than $45,000.

The NFL fined Gardner-Johnson for three different infractions from the game against the Saints. We’d previously reported he’d been fined for an illegal hit on Saints running back Alvin Kamara. The out-of-bounds takedown, which wasn’t flagged, will cost Gardner-Johnson $11,255.

Gardner-Johnson also picked up not one but two fines for taunting the Saints. One happened with 6:06 to play in the second quarter, and one happened with 1:04 to play in the third. Each one carries a financial penalty of $16,883. He was penalized for neither incident.

He also had been fined $11,255 for taunting in Week 2, against the Falcons. He avoided a fine for removing his helmet after a key fourth-down tackle of Atlanta running back Bijan Robinson.

Like all players, Gardner-Johnson will have the right to appeal the fines. If he doesn’t, or if the appeals fail, he’ll forfeit $45,021.