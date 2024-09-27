NFL fines C.J. Gardner-Johnson for illegal hit on Alvin Kamara

Dirty is as dirty does.

Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who accurately called out the Saints for a “cheap shot” on teammate DeVonta Smith, had a cheap shot of his own. As far as 345 Park Avenue is concerned.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Gardner-Johnson was fined for throwing down Saints running back Alvin Kamara after he was out of bounds, after the third play of the game. Gardner-Johnson was not penalized for the maneuver.

It’s the second straight game resulting in a fine for Gardner-Johnson. The Week 2 game against the Falcons resulted in a taunting fine.

Gardner-Johnson somehow avoided a fine for removing his helmet following a key fourth-down stop of Atlanta tailback Bijan Robinson.