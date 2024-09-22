C.J. Gardner-Johnson: Hit that injured Devonta Smith was a “cheap shot”

Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson wasn’t happy about the hit that knocked his teammate Devonta Smith out of Sunday’s 15-12 win over the Saints.

Smith got drilled from behind by Saints defensive lineman Khristian Boyd while he was wrapped up by a couple of other Saints after a short completion. Smith’s helmet came off and he did not return to the game after being evaluated for a concussion.

There was no penalty on the play, but Gardner-Johnson thought that Boyd’s hit crossed the line.

“Man, that’s the dirtiest shit I ever saw in football, bro,” Gardner-Johnson said, via Tim McManus of ESPN.com. “Y’all obviously saw forward progression was stopped. For them to take a cheap shot on one of our key players, it goes to show what type of team that is. They’re front-runners.”

Left tackle Jordan Mailata said he thought it was dirty as well, but that he felt “conflicted” about whether it was an intentional attempt to hurt Smith.

The Eagles also lost right tackle Lane Johnson to a head injury while right guard Mekhi Becton (finger) and wide receiver Britain Covey (shoulder) left with other issues.