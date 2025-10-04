NFL fines Christian McCaffrey $23,186 for lowering his helmet into Jaguars’ Devin Lloyd

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey was hit hard for a hit he delivered on Sunday against the Jaguars.

The NFL has announced that McCaffrey was fined $23,186 for unnecessary roughness, use of the helmet.

On the play in question, Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd intercepted a pass from 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. McCaffrey, attempting to make the tackle, ran straight into Lloyd, head-down, in exactly the kind of posture the NFL is discouraging. It should have been penalized by the officials on the field, but wasn’t.

The league’s disciplinary office, however, did see it, and McCaffrey’s paycheck is getting docked.