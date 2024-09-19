 Skip navigation
NFL fines Derek Carr for Michael Jackson celebration

  
Published September 19, 2024 12:43 PM

Thou shalt not impersonate Michael Jackson.

It’s not an official NFL commandment, but it might as well be.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the NFL has fined Saints quarterback Derek Carr $14,000 for a touchdown celebration against the Cowboys that mimicked a Michael Jackson dance move, including the customary crotch grab.

Carr was not penalized for the gesture.

Once upon a time, the NFL had no problem with Michael Jackson dance moves. As performed by Michael Jackson. At the Super Bowl.

That said, the league has a, well, long history of fining guys who grab their crotch. Most notably, Marshawn Lynch. Who referred to the move as grabbing his ding-ding.

Hell, the NFL once included a clip of Lynch diving into the end zone with his hand in the forbidden zone as part of an NFL Network commercial.

And of all guys to get fined for it. Squeaky clean Derek Carr.

It’s both funny and sad. It’s the No Fun League, in full display.