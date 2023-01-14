 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NFL fines Jamaal Williams $18,566 for touchdown celebration

  
Published January 14, 2023 11:57 AM
vod_fnia_lawrencesimms_intv_230113
January 13, 2023 04:21 PM
Trevor Lawrence sits down with Chris Simms ahead of the Jaguars' Wild Card matchup vs. the Chargers to discuss how he bounced back from an inconsistent rookie season to lead his team to the playoffs.

Celebrating a touchdown in Sunday night’s win over the Packers got Lions running back Jamaal Williams in trouble with the league.

The NFL has fined Williams $18,566 for his touchdown celebrations.

Williams likes to thrust his hips when celebrating a touchdown and has been fined before .

But while Williams is a repeat offender, his “offense” is so minor that it’s rather shocking that the NFL fined him more than it fined Quay Walker for shoving a Lions athletic trainer in the same game.

Williams did something players often do when scoring a touchdown: He celebrated exuberantly. Walker did something that should never, ever be tolerated: He shoved a medical professional who had gone onto the field to treat an injured player. Somehow, the NFL watched those two things and concluded that Williams deserved a more severe punishment.