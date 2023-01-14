NFL fines Jamaal Williams $18,566 for touchdown celebration

Celebrating a touchdown in Sunday night’s win over the Packers got Lions running back Jamaal Williams in trouble with the league.

The NFL has fined Williams $18,566 for his touchdown celebrations.

Williams likes to thrust his hips when celebrating a touchdown and has been fined before .

But while Williams is a repeat offender, his “offense” is so minor that it’s rather shocking that the NFL fined him more than it fined Quay Walker for shoving a Lions athletic trainer in the same game.

Williams did something players often do when scoring a touchdown: He celebrated exuberantly. Walker did something that should never, ever be tolerated: He shoved a medical professional who had gone onto the field to treat an injured player. Somehow, the NFL watched those two things and concluded that Williams deserved a more severe punishment.