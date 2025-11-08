 Skip navigation
NFL fines Texans LB Azeez Al-Shaair, again

  
November 8, 2025

Three weeks ago, Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair was flagged for unnecessary roughness but wasn’t fined. Last week, Al-Shaair wasn’t flagged for a hit on a defenseless player. He was, however, fined for it.

The league announced on Saturday that Al-Shaair will pay $17,389 for a hit on a defenseless player. it happened in the fourth quarter of the Week 9 loss to the Broncos, when Al-Shaair hit running back J.K. Dobbins after he caught a pass for a loss of two yards.

Last December, the league suspended Al-Shaair for three games after he hit Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence in the head with a forearm while Lawrence was sliding. Al-Shaair had a history of 13 violations and seven fines since 2020.

This is Al-Shaair’s third fine since his suspension. He drew a $20,555 fine for illegal use of his helmet during a playoff win over the Chargers. Al-Shaair also was fined $17,39 for a blatant (but unflagged) blow to the head of Titans quarterback Cam Ward in Week 4.