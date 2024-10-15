 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_sirianni_241015.jpg
Sirianni apologizes for his energy at end of game
nbc_pft_lionshutchinson_241015.jpg
How Lions’ SB odds have shifted after Week 6
nbc_pft_rodgersoldself_241015.jpg
What Rodgers’ body language indicated against BUF

Other PFT Content

Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_sirianni_241015.jpg
Sirianni apologizes for his energy at end of game
nbc_pft_lionshutchinson_241015.jpg
How Lions’ SB odds have shifted after Week 6
nbc_pft_rodgersoldself_241015.jpg
What Rodgers’ body language indicated against BUF

Other PFT Content

Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NFL flexes Bears-Commanders to 4:25 p.m. in Week 8

  
Published October 15, 2024 02:49 PM

The NFL has made a couple of changes to the Week 8 schedule, putting the battle between the No. 1 and No. 2 overall picks of this year’s draft in a more prominent viewing window.

Bears at Commanders, originally scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 27, will now be played at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS. That makes it likely that the No. 1 broadcast team headed by Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be on the call.

With that, the NFL has flexed Eagles at Bengals to 1 p.m. on CBS.

The primetime games for Week 8 all remain the same. The Vikings will visit the Rams on Thursday, Oct. 24. Dallas will play at San Francisco for Sunday Night Football. And the Giants will play at the Steelers on Monday, Oct. 28.