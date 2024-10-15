NFL flexes Bears-Commanders to 4:25 p.m. in Week 8

The NFL has made a couple of changes to the Week 8 schedule, putting the battle between the No. 1 and No. 2 overall picks of this year’s draft in a more prominent viewing window.

Bears at Commanders, originally scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 27, will now be played at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS. That makes it likely that the No. 1 broadcast team headed by Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be on the call.

With that, the NFL has flexed Eagles at Bengals to 1 p.m. on CBS.

The primetime games for Week 8 all remain the same. The Vikings will visit the Rams on Thursday, Oct. 24. Dallas will play at San Francisco for Sunday Night Football. And the Giants will play at the Steelers on Monday, Oct. 28.