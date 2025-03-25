 Skip navigation
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL has no comment about Matt Weiss

  
Published March 25, 2025 04:00 PM

When Matt Weiss allegedly embarked on his effort to secure “unauthorized access to student-athlete databases of more than 100 colleges and universities,” he was working for the Baltimore Ravens. And he remained with the Ravens for six seasons while allegedly doing it.

The Ravens, as mentioned earlier, did not respond to a request for comment on the situation. The NFL did respond, with an affirmative statement that the league will decline comment.

Although Weiss likely won’t be working for the Ravens or any other NFL team, the fact that he worked for the Ravens while doing what he allegedly did makes it relevant under the Personal Conduct Policy. Yes, it was irrelevant to his job. No, that doesn’t matter to the NFL’s efforts to ensure that all employees, players and non-players, conform their behavior to societal norms and expectations.

There’s also a question as to whether Weiss was using equipment or accounts owned by the Ravens, and whether the Ravens knew or should have known or could have known about the behavior. These are fair questions to ask, especially if the Ravens could have detected the alleged behavior and ended it years before it finally stopped.