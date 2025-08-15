NFL is reviewing Isaiah Bond’s sexual assault case

Former Texas receiver Isaiah Bond had his sexual assault case no-billed, but still may face an NFL suspension.

Via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, league spokesman Brian McCarthy said the NFL is reviewing Bond’s case. Because of that, the receiver is facing possible discipline under the league’s personal conduct policy.

In a lengthy statement released on Thursday, Bond noted that he intends to sign with the Browns. But Cleveland has not made that signing official.

Bond, who ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash at the combine, was widely considered to be a second- or third-round pick in this year’s draft. But after his arrest just two weeks before the event, Bond went undrafted.