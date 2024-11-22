 Skip navigation
NFL issues first-ever Thursday night flex, swaps in Broncos-Chargers for Week 16

  
Published November 22, 2024 11:11 AM

The NFL has issued its first-ever flex for Thursday Night Football.

The Week 16 matchup between the Browns and Bengals on Thursday, Dec. 19, has been swapped out for Broncos at Chargers, the league announced on Friday.

With the Browns currently 3-8 and the Bengals 4-7, the divisional matchup between 6-5 Denver and 7-3 Los Angeles would seem to have much more significant postseason implications.

NFL owners approved the proposal for flexing Thursday night games in May of 2023, but the league did not use it last year. Friday was the deadline for moving the Thursday night game in Week 16.

The Chargers and Broncos played their first divisional matchup this season in Week 6, with Los Angeles coming away with a 23-16 victory in Denver.