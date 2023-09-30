NFL issues “open invitation” to Taylor Swift to attend any game

The NFL didn’t get so rich by being stupid.

Big Shield knows the Taylor Swift effect is real. Fox experienced it last Sunday, when Swift’s presence at a Bears-Chiefs game that was less competitive than Globetrotters-Generals drove the total audience past 24 million, fueled by the 12-17 and 18-49 female demographic.

Now, with Swift reportedly planning to attend Sunday night’s game at MetLife Stadium between the Chiefs and the Jets, the NFL wants her to know that, whenever she needs tickets, they’ve got her covered.

Ian Trombetta, NFL senior vice president of social and influencer marketing, told Kayla Jiminez of USA Today that Swift has a perpetual red carpet at any NFL venue.

“She’s invited to any game that she wants to come to,” Trombetta said. “It’s an open invitation.”

He declined to confirm or deny the accuracy of the reports that she’ll be present on Sunday night (in other words, yeah, she’ll be there). He also said the league did not know Swift would be attending Bears-Chiefs until the day of the game.

It’s unlikely that many of the Swifties who dial up Chiefs games to get a glimpse of Taylor will develop an affinity for pro football that extends beyond her involvement with Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce. If/when if ends — and if it ends poorly — the NFL could get caught up in the backwash of the backlash.