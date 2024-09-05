NFL makes minor tweaks to dynamic kickoff rules

No one knows what to expect from the new dynamic kickoff rule.

The NFL didn’t alter the touchback starting position, so a ball kicked into or out of the end zone will result in the offense taking over at its own 30-yard line. The Competition Committee originally proposed the 35.

On the eve of the season opener, the NFL did tweak minor aspects of the rule.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports the league sent a memo to clubs Wednesday with some clarifications of the rules, but no substantive changes are expected before or during the 2024 season.

Among the tweaks, the ball must be kicked off a tee except on a declared onside kick, and teams can elect to tack on penalty yardage for certain fouls to the end of the play rather than re-kicking. The league also clarified an alignment issue.

The first test of the dynamic kickoff comes Thursday night when the Chiefs host the Ravens.