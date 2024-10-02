NFL names Nick Folk the AFC special teams player of the week

The Titans got points from other players in Monday night’s win over the Dolphins, but they only needed the ones that kicker Nick Folk provided.

Folk made all five field goals he tried during Tennessee’s 31-12 road win. Folk also made a pair of extra points, so he ended the team’s first win of the season with 17 points.

It’s the seventh time in Folk’s career that he has made five field goals in a single game.

The NFL named Folk the AFC’s special teams player of the week in honor of his performance. It’s the 11th time he has been the recipient of the award.