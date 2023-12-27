NFL names Younghoe Koo NFC special teams player of the week

The Falcons kept their postseason hopes alive with Sunday’s victory over the Colts and their kicker helped power them to the win.

Now Younghoe Koo has been named NFC special teams player of the week.

Koo hit all five of his attempted field goals and both of his extra points in the 29-10 victory.

One of the league’s best kickers for the last several years, Koo has hit 30-of-33 field goal attempts this season and 23-of-24 extra points.

The Falcons will be on the road to face the Bears in Week 17.