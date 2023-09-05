NFL Network press release omits Michael Irvin as cast member of Game Day

One day before the season debut of NFL Network’s Game Day, the league has finally provided some hint as to the status of one of the shows main contributors.

An email announcing the new analysts hired by NFL Network for 2023 (Gerald McCoy, Chase Daniel, David Shaw, Leslie Frazier, Pep Hamilton, Robert Turbin) contains this paragraph: “McCoy . . . . will appear regularly on NFL Network’s NFL GameDay Morning Sundays at 9:00 AM ET, joining Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner, Steve Mariucci, Cynthia Frelund, Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo, Tom Pelissero and Kimmi Chex.”

Not mentioned? Michael Irvin.

It’s the closest the NFL has come to making an announcement about Irvin’s status. As of late last week, it still wasn’t known whether he’d be returning.

And while the omission is hardly conclusive that he won’t be back, it shows that — at best — it has yet to be decided that he will be back. Even though the show returns tomorrow, with a season preview episode.

Irvin has been suspended since February, after a hotel employee complained that he had said something inappropriate to her. He was off duty, and she was not a coworker. And yet he quite possibly will be fired by the NFL for something he said while not working to someone he doesn’t work with.

If that’s the bar the NFL wants to set, that’s fine. Let’s see if they apply that same standard to Jerry Jones.

