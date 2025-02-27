NFL: No tampering issue with Tom Brady, Matthew Stafford

Embedded in the question of whether Raiders minority owner Tom Brady hosted Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is the more important question of whether the permission that the Rams gave to Stafford’s agent to speak with other teams included blanket permission for Stafford to meet with other teams.

The NFL says it did.

“Not getting into when/where/how/if there was a meeting,” chief NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told PFT via email on Thursday morning. “But there’s no issue here as the club gave permission.”

The answer from the league on the ultimate issue of tampering has arrived before the Rams responded to the question of whether the team actually gave Stafford permission to be actively recruited via meetings with coaches, executives, or owners of other teams.

The message, then, is clear. If you want Stafford, bring him to town. Or go see him. Make your pitch in person. Per the league, it’s fair game.

The NFL’s position on the matter still doesn’t answer whether it was a chance encounter or a full-blown sit-down. If it was the latter, there was no problem with it, in the eyes of the league.