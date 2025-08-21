 Skip navigation
NFL officials will crack down on sportsmanship rule violations this season

  
Published August 21, 2025 02:00 PM

The NFL plans to crack down on poor sportsmanship this season.

Walt Anderson, the former on-field official who now works as a rules analyst for the league, said on a conference call today that sportsmanship is a point of emphasis for the 2025 season.

Anderson specified violent gestures and sexual gestures as types of activities that will be flagged by the officials in addition to subjecting players to fines.

Although some fans criticize the No Fun League for coming down too hard on players’ celebrations, the league office says there’s a distinction between celebrations that bring teammates together and celebrations that taunt opponents or reflect poorly on the league. Officials will be tasked with making that distinction when enforcing the unsportsmanlike conduct rule this season.