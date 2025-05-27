NFL Organized Team Activities start today for 20 teams, tomorrow for remaining 5 teams

By tomorrow, every NFL team will have kicked off its Organized Team Activities.

The seven teams with new head coaches started their OTAs early, as they are permitted to do under NFL rules. The remaining 25 teams are starting this week, with 20 going today and the other five going tomorrow.

OTAs take place during a four-week period known as Phase Three of the offseason program, and teams can have a total of 10 OTAs. No live contact is allowed, but all non-contact offense vs. defense drills are allowed, including 11-on-11. It’s the closest thing to playing football that the NFL allows in the offseason, and coaches like to have as close to a full roster as they can so they can assess how the team looks.

Whatever coaches prefer, however, OTAs are voluntary like the rest of the offseason program. The vast majority of players choose to participate, but a handful of players typically skip OTAs. Teams may also hold a mandatory minicamp during Phase Three of the offseason program, and players who don’t attend get fined.

The teams starting OTAs today are the Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tennessee Titans.

The teams starting tomorrow are the Arizona Cardinals, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and Washington Commanders.