nbc_pft_terrybradshawV2_250923.jpg
Bradshaw calls out PIT for not being a ‘contender’
campbelllamar__939074.jpg
How Lions contained Jackson in Week 3
nbc_pft_lionsgutsyV2_250923.jpg
Lions’ ‘knockout punch’ late vs. Ravens was gutsy

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
NFL player tracking clocks Jordan Davis at 18.59 mph on blocked field goal return

  
Published September 23, 2025 11:25 AM

Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis displayed a seemingly impossible combination of size and speed on Sunday.

Davis blocked the Rams’ potentially game-winning field goal as time expired, then picked up the ball and ran to the end zone. According to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats player tracking, Davis ran 18.59 mph on the play, the fastest top speed by any player over 330 pounds since 2017.

At the 2022 Scouting Combine, Davis put on a show, measuring at over 6-foot-6, weighing 341 pounds, and running his 40-yard dash in 4.78 seconds. No one in Combine history had combined that speed with that size.

Of course, people said at the time that a defensive tackle never has to run 40 yards in a straight line on the football field. Actually, on Sunday, Davis ran 61 yards straight down the field for the touchdown that ended the game. And no one could catch him.