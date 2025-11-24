NFL Playoff Picture 2025: Updated AFC and NFC standings, bracket, tiebreakers for Week 12

The Super Bowl champion Eagles’ upset loss to the Cowboys on Sunday afternoon shook up the state of the NFC playoff race, among several results that affected both the AFC and NFC playoff scenarios. Here’s how the rest of the playoff picture looks after the Sunday afternoon games of Week 12:

AFC Playoff Picture

DIVISION LEADERS

1. 1. Patriots (10-2) Lead the AFC East.

2. Broncos (9-2) Lead the AFC West.

3. Colts (8-3) Lead the AFC South, but Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs hurts.

4. Ravens (6-5) Own the AFC North tiebreaker over the Steelers thanks to a better division record.

WILD CARDS

5. Chargers (7-4) Own the tiebreaker over the Jaguars and Bills based on a better AFC record.

6. Jaguars (7-4) Own the tiebreaker over the Bills based on a better AFC record.

7. Bills (7-4) Currently own the final AFC playoff spot.

OUTSIDE LOOKING IN

8. Steelers (6-5) Have the strength of victory tiebreaker over the Texans and the conference record tiebreaker over the Chiefs.

9. Texans (6-5) Own the conference record tiebreaker over the Chiefs.

10. Chiefs (6-5) Got the win they needed against the Colts, but they still have work to do to get back into contention.

11. Dolphins (4-7) Best of the bad teams in the AFC

12. Bengals (3-8) Joe Burrow’s injury didn’t doom the season as much as an awful defense did.

13. Browns (3-8) Won with Shedeur Sanders’ first start.

14. Raiders (2-9) An ugly loss to the Browns.

15. Jets (2-9) Tyrod Taylor is the new starter, but the result was the same.

16. Titans (1-10) Worst team in the NFL.

NFC Playoff Picture

DIVISION LEADERS

1. Rams (8-2) The Super Bowl favorites.

2. Eagles (8-3) Defending champions suffered a bad loss in Dallas.

3. Bears (8-3) Still lead the NFC North.

4. Buccaneers (6-4) Still lead the NFC South.

WILD CARDS

5. Seahawks (8-3) First place in the wild card race.

6. Packers (7-3-1) Half a game behind the Bears.

7. 49ers (7-4) Own the NFC record tiebreaker over the Lions.

OUTSIDE LOOKING IN

8. Lions (7-4) Got a hard-fought win over the Giants.

9. Panthers (6-5) Big Monday night game ahead.

10. Cowboys (5-5-1) Stayed alive with a win over the Eagles.

11. Falcons (4-7) Beat the Saints, but don’t have much hope of catching up in the NFC South.

12. Vikings (4-7) Last place in the NFC North.

13. Cardinals (3-8) Lost a tough one to the Jaguars.

14. Commanders (3-8) Perhaps the NFL’s most disappointing team.

15. Saints (2-9) A long rebuild ahead.

16. Giants (2-10) Mathematically eliminated.