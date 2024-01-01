NFL playoff scenarios for Week 18 of the 2023 season

With 16 games to go in the 2023 regular season, there’s still plenty to be sorted out in the NFL playoff picture.

Here’s what every team still in contention needs to do this weekend to earn a division title or a wild card berth:

AFC

CLINCHED:

Baltimore Ravens (13-3) – AFC North division title, No. 1 seed, lone first-round bye and homefield advantage

Kansas City Chiefs (10-6) – AFC West division title

Cleveland Browns (11-5) – playoff berth

Miami Dolphins (11-5) – playoff berth

BUFFALO BILLS (10-6) at Miami (11-5); Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Buffalo clinches AFC East division title with :



BUF win

Buffalo clinches playoff berth with :



BUF tie OR PIT loss or tie OR JAX loss or tie OR HOU-IND tie

HOUSTON TEXANS (9-7) at Indianapolis (9-7); Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC

Houston clinches AFC South division title with :



HOU win + JAX loss or tie

Houston clinches playoff berth with :



HOU win OR HOU tie + JAX loss + PIT loss or tie

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (9-7) vs. Houston (9-7); Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC

Indianapolis clinches AFC South division title with:



IND win + JAX loss or tie OR IND tie + JAX loss

Indianapolis clinches playoff berth with :



IND win OR IND tie + PIT loss or tie

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (9-7) at Tennessee (5-11); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Jacksonville clinches AFC South division title with :



JAX win OR JAX tie + IND-HOU tie

Jacksonville clinches playoff berth with :



JAX tie + PIT loss or tie OR PIT loss + DEN loss or tie + HOU-IND doesn’t end in tie

MIAMI DOLPHINS (11-5) vs. Buffalo (10-6); Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Miami clinches AFC East division title with :



MIA win or tie

PITTSBURGH STEELERS (9-7) at Baltimore (13-3); Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC

Pittsburgh clinches playoff berth with :



PIT win + BUF loss OR PIT win + JAX loss or tie OR PIT win + HOU-IND tie OR PIT tie + JAX loss + HOU-IND doesn’t end in tie OR JAX loss + DEN win + HOU-IND doesn’t end in tie



NFC

CLINCHED:

San Francisco 49ers (12-4) – NFC West division title, No. 1 seed, lone first-round bye and homefield advantage

Detroit Lions (11-5) – NFC North division title

Dallas Cowboys (11-5) – playoff berth

Los Angeles Rams (9-7) – playoff berth

Philadelphia Eagles (11-5) – playoff berth

ATLANTA FALCONS (7-9) at New Orleans (8-8); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Atlanta clinches NFC South division title with :



ATL win + TB loss

DALLAS COWBOYS (11-5) at Washington (4-12); Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

Dallas clinches NFC East division title with :



DAL win OR DAL tie + PHI tie OR PHI loss

GREEN BAY PACKERS (8-8) vs. Chicago (7-9); Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Green Bay clinches playoff berth with :



GB win OR GB tie + SEA loss or tie + NO loss or tie OR GB tie + SEA loss + TB loss OR GB tie + SEA tie + TB loss or tie OR MIN loss or tie + SEA loss + TB loss OR MIN loss or tie + SEA loss + NO loss

MINNESOTA VIKINGS (7-9) at Detroit (11-5); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Minnesota clinches playoff berth with :



MIN win + GB loss + SEA loss + TB loss OR MIN win + GB loss + SEA loss + NO loss

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (8-8) vs. Atlanta (7-9); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

New Orleans clinches NFC South division title with :



NO win + TB loss or tie OR NO tie + TB loss

New Orleans clinches playoff berth with :



NO win + SEA loss or tie + GB loss or tie OR NO tie + SEA loss + GB loss

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (11-5) at N.Y. Giants (5-11); Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Philadelphia clinches NFC East division title with :



PHI win + DAL loss or tie OR PHI tie + DAL loss

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (8-8) at Arizona (4-12); Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

Seattle clinches playoff berth with :



SEA win + GB loss or tie OR SEA tie + GB loss + TB loss or tie OR SEA tie + GB loss + NO loss or tie

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (8-8) at Carolina (2-14); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Tampa Bay clinches NFC South division title with :



TB win OR TB tie + NO loss or tie

Tampa Bay clinches playoff berth with :

