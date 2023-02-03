 Skip navigation
NFL promotes CPR education

  
Published February 3, 2023 07:47 AM
nbc_pft_hamlinlove_230130
January 30, 2023 09:10 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms react to a video update from Damar Hamlin, where the safety thanks everyone for all the support he has received, and question what next steps will look like.

As you might imagine, we get tons of emails seeking publicity (i.e., free advertising) for all sort of things that aren’t really relevant to what we do and why we do it. The vast majority of those emails are deleted, quickly.

The email we received from the NFL today wasn’t deleted, because the league’s effort will indeed save lives.

Sparked by last month’s on-field cardiac arrest suffered by Bills safety Damar Hamlin, the NFL has announced that, in partnership with the American Heart Association and the American Red Cross , the league has made a commitment to promote CPR education and work with coaches and others involved in youth sports to ensure they have the proper training and equipment to respond to medical emergencies.

In February, the league will provide financial support aimed at increasing CPR education, along with youth sports safety efforts. Proceeds from the 50/50 raffle held in connection with the Super Bowl will be given to the NFL Foundation to support such efforts. Also, the NFL will host a special fundraising auction, including items signed by NFL players, legends, and celebrities from the NFL Honors , along with and Super Bowl items. Available for auction will be a game ball signed by the Super Bowl MVP, and the actual coin from the coin toss.

Fans can bid by visiting NFL.com/auction. The league hopes to raise more than $1 million through these efforts, with none of the money being kept by the league.

“Being able to deliver care in emergency situations is not just important at sporting events, but in all walks of life,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a press release. “Our continued partnerships with the American Heart Association and the American Red Cross will ensure even more people have the capability to administer CPR and respond to emergencies. The tools and trainings exist to keep young athletes safe -- we embrace our responsibility to ensure that knowledge is in as many hands as possible for the greatest positive impact.”

Amen to all of that. And on top of the fundraising efforts, here’s hoping that more teams join the Saints and Packers in cutting a big check for AEDs throughout their local communities.