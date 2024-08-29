NFL: Rashee Rice will not be placed on paid leave barring “a material change in the case”

In seven days, the Chiefs host the Ravens to start the 2024 regular season. Kansas City receiver Rashee Rice most likely will be playing.

Rice faces eight felony charges arising from a March street-racing incident in Dallas.

On a media conference call to preview the upcoming season, the NFL reiterated it is monitoring Rice’s case. “Following the conclusion of the legal process, the NFL will review the matter under the Personal Conduct Policy,” the league told PFT via email on August 13.

The league had not yet commented directly on whether Rice will be placed on paid leave. For felony cases, it’s an available option. However, the league typically only uses it in cases involving domestic violence.

In response to the specific question of whether Rice will be placed on paid leave between now and Week 1, the NFL initially did not provide a clear answer. Later, the league said it does not anticipate placing Rice on the Commissioner Exempt list, “unless there’s a material change in the case.”

Given that very little seems to be happening in the case, a material change is unlikely within the next week. Which means that Rice will be available to play week after week, unless and until a material change happens — or until the case is resolved and the league conducts a review under the Personal Conduct Policy.