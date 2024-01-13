NFL regarding Bills-Steelers: “Our focus will remain on public safety”

The NFL has yet to change plans for Sunday’s Steelers-Bills playoff game. However, plans could still change.

On Friday night, chief NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told PFT via email that the wild-card game in Buffalo remains set for Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET. But McCarthy added a caveat.

“We have stayed in close contact with Governor Hochul’s office regarding conditions, and our focus, as always, will remain on public safety,” McCarthy said.

Options include delaying the game or moving it. Or both. The NFL could do a Monday night doubleheader — staggered or simultaneous — if need be.

And if the game needs to be moved to Tuesday, the winner’s divisional round game could be played on the following Monday. And the AFC Championship could be played on the Monday after that.

The NFL learned how to be flexible during the pandemic. The weather situation in Buffalo might require maximum flexibility for the NFL.