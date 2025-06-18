NFL releases joint practices scheduled for this summer
Published June 18, 2025 04:35 PM
The NFL on Wednesday released a list of joint practice sessions scheduled for 2025.
Only three teams are not listed, with several other teams participating in joint practices with two teams.
Here is the complete list:
|FIRST SESSION
|VISITING TEAM
|HOST TEAM
|LOCATION
|8/5
|Indianapolis
|Baltimore
|Owings Mills, Md.
|8/5
|L.A. Rams
|Dallas
|Oxnard, Calif.
|8/6
|Cleveland
|Carolina
|Charlotte, N.C.
|8/6
|Washington
|New England
|Foxborough, Mass.
|8/7
|Denver
|San Francisco
|Santa Clara, Calif.
|8/7
|Tennessee
|Tampa Bay
|Tampa, Fla.
|8/8
|Miami
|Chicago
|Lake Forest, Ill.
|8/12
|N.Y. Giants
|N.Y. Jets
|Florham Park, N.J.
|8/12
|Tennessee
|Atlanta
|Flowery Branch, Ga.
|8/13
|Cleveland
|Philadelphia
|Philadelphia, Pa.
|8/13
|L.A. Rams
|L.A. Chargers
|El Segundo, Calif.
|8/13
|Miami
|Detroit
|Allen Park, Mich.
|8/13
|N.Y. Jets
|N.Y. Giants
|East Rutherford, N.J.
|8/13
|New England
|Minnesota
|Eagan, Minn.
|8/14
|Tampa Bay
|Pittsburgh
|Pittsburgh, Pa.
|8/14
|Arizona
|Denver
|Englewood, Colo.
|8/14
|Carolina
|Houston
|Houston, Texas
|8/14
|Green Bay
|Indianapolis
|Westfield, Ind.
|8/14
|San Francisco
|Las Vegas
|Henderson, Nev.
|8/15
|Buffalo
|Chicago
|Lake Forest, Ill.
|8/21
|Baltimore
|Washington
|Ashburn, Va.
|8/21
|Houston
|Detroit
|Allen Park, Mich.
|8/21
|Jacksonville
|Miami
|Miami Gardens, Fla.
|8/21
|Seattle
|Green Bay
|Green Bay, Wis.