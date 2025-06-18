 Skip navigation
nbc_pftpm_dethutchinsonlatest_250618.jpg
Hutchinson taking risk without contract extension
nbc_pftpm_packersextensions_250618.jpg
GB not extending Gutekunst, LaFleur before season
nbc_pftpm_cinhendricksonlatest_250618.jpg
Report: Bengals, Hendrickson resume contract talks

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
nbc_pftpm_dethutchinsonlatest_250618.jpg
Hutchinson taking risk without contract extension
nbc_pftpm_packersextensions_250618.jpg
GB not extending Gutekunst, LaFleur before season
nbc_pftpm_cinhendricksonlatest_250618.jpg
Report: Bengals, Hendrickson resume contract talks

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
NFL releases joint practices scheduled for this summer

  
Published June 18, 2025 04:35 PM

The NFL on Wednesday released a list of joint practice sessions scheduled for 2025.

Only three teams are not listed, with several other teams participating in joint practices with two teams.

Here is the complete list:

FIRST SESSION
VISITING TEAM
HOST TEAM
LOCATION
8/5
Indianapolis
Baltimore
Owings Mills, Md.
8/5
L.A. Rams
Dallas
Oxnard, Calif.
8/6
Cleveland
Carolina
Charlotte, N.C.
8/6
Washington
New England
Foxborough, Mass.
8/7
Denver
San Francisco
Santa Clara, Calif.
8/7
Tennessee
Tampa Bay
Tampa, Fla.
8/8
Miami
Chicago
Lake Forest, Ill.
8/12
N.Y. Giants
N.Y. Jets
Florham Park, N.J.
8/12
Tennessee
Atlanta
Flowery Branch, Ga.
8/13
Cleveland
Philadelphia
Philadelphia, Pa.
8/13
L.A. Rams
L.A. Chargers
El Segundo, Calif.
8/13
Miami
Detroit
Allen Park, Mich.
8/13
N.Y. Jets
N.Y. Giants
East Rutherford, N.J.
8/13
New England
Minnesota
Eagan, Minn.
8/14
Tampa Bay
Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh, Pa.
8/14
Arizona
Denver
Englewood, Colo.
8/14
Carolina
Houston
Houston, Texas
8/14
Green Bay
Indianapolis
Westfield, Ind.
8/14
San Francisco
Las Vegas
Henderson, Nev.
8/15
Buffalo
Chicago
Lake Forest, Ill.
8/21
Baltimore
Washington
Ashburn, Va.
8/21
Houston
Detroit
Allen Park, Mich.
8/21
Jacksonville
Miami
Miami Gardens, Fla.
8/21
Seattle
Green Bay
Green Bay, Wis.