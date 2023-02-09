 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NFL renames rushing title for Jim Brown

  
Published February 9, 2023 05:47 PM
nbc_pft_deioncomments_230209
February 9, 2023 01:28 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms react to Deion Sanders' comments about the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and debate why the Hall of Fame needs to make some changes.

If the powers-that-be ever listen to Deion Sanders and add an upper room to the Hall of Fame, the first running back in would be a no-brainer. And even if the upper room never happens, we’ll all be reminded of the greatness of Jim Brown, every single year.

Emmitt Smith and Barry Sanders announced during the NFL Honors that the annual rushing title will be named for Brown, from this point forward.

It’s a fitting honor for the man who ruled the position for nine years, until he chose to walk away for a career in Hollywood. He averaged 5.2 yards per carry for his entire career, peaking with a ridiculous 6.4 yard per attempt and a then record 1,863 total yards in 1963.

Back then they played 14 games. By today’s standards, Brown would have 2,262 yards.

Or maybe more. In the 1960s, defenses focused on stopping the run, because the rules had yet to skew things toward the pass. Even so, Brown was able to tear through defenses like no one else.

The first winner of the Jim Brown Award was Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, who led the league with 1,653 yards.

“It is a true honor to be named as the first recipient of the Jim Brown Award,” Jacobs said in a press release. “Jim’s excellence on the football field was unparalleled and his role as a leader off the field showed his unwavering strength and commitment to the community. Jim’s impact can be felt today and his legacy continues through everyone that strives to make a difference. I am beyond proud to receive an award named for such a great man.”

It’s a great move by the NFL. And maybe it’s a sign that other single-season statistical leaders will be given awards that bear the names of other all-time greats, in time.