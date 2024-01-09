NFL reportedly offers more than 200 league employees buyout packages

It’s a busy week for the NFL. Which makes it a perfect time for the NFL to do a few things that the NFL would rather we not notice.

Case in point. Terry Lefton of Sports Business Journal reported on Tuesday that the league has offered more than 200 employees a buyout package.

It’s a way to cull the workforce without having to involuntarily sever ties with employees. And the buyout will entail an inducement to take the package.

The employees who have been offered the buyout have, per the report, until late February to accept.

“The league has worked to adapt to the changing business environment, aligning resources with key investment opportunities, and are continuously evaluating ways to enhance efficiency and improve outcomes,” the league informed the employees, per the report. “Together we have defined the League’s strategic priorities and identified areas for significant growth and investment. Those areas — such as international expansion, the growth of flag football, and the continued development of media and digital platforms — will help shape the future of the game. And the internal operations — how we operate, where we invest our capital, and the workforce — must evolve to align with these strategic priorities to best position the League for continued success.”

Last March, the league laid off roughly five percent of its workforce. It’s unclear how many will be laid off if/when sufficient employees don’t accept the buyout offer.