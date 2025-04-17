NFL reveals current and former players who will announce second-day draft picks

The NFL revealed the former and active players currently scheduled to announce the selections in Rounds 2 and 3 of next week’s draft in Green Bay.

The draft, hosted in the state of Wisconsin for the first time since the 1940 NFL Draft in Milwaukee, begins with the first round on Thursday night, April 24, and continues Friday, April 25, with Rounds 2-3. The Draft will conclude on Saturday, April 26, with Rounds 4-7.

Former Packers Mason Crosby, Ahman Green, James Jones, Clay Matthews and Jordy Nelson will be on-site to help Commissioner Roger Goodell officially open the 2025 NFL Draft.

Jacksonville defensive lineman Arik Armstead, the 2024 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, will join Goodell live on-stage to announce the Jaguars’ first-round pick.

Pro Football Hall of Famers Jerry Kramer (Packers, Class of 2018), Dave Robinson (Packers, Class of 2013), Lynn Swann (Steelers, Class of 2001) and Joe Thomas (Browns, Class of 2023) are among those announcing picks on the second day.

Here is the list of current and former players currently scheduled to be on-site at this year’s draft:

