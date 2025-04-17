NFL reveals current and former players who will announce second-day draft picks
The NFL revealed the former and active players currently scheduled to announce the selections in Rounds 2 and 3 of next week’s draft in Green Bay.
The draft, hosted in the state of Wisconsin for the first time since the 1940 NFL Draft in Milwaukee, begins with the first round on Thursday night, April 24, and continues Friday, April 25, with Rounds 2-3. The Draft will conclude on Saturday, April 26, with Rounds 4-7.
Former Packers Mason Crosby, Ahman Green, James Jones, Clay Matthews and Jordy Nelson will be on-site to help Commissioner Roger Goodell officially open the 2025 NFL Draft.
Jacksonville defensive lineman Arik Armstead, the 2024 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, will join Goodell live on-stage to announce the Jaguars’ first-round pick.
Pro Football Hall of Famers Jerry Kramer (Packers, Class of 2018), Dave Robinson (Packers, Class of 2013), Lynn Swann (Steelers, Class of 2001) and Joe Thomas (Browns, Class of 2023) are among those announcing picks on the second day.
Here is the list of current and former players currently scheduled to be on-site at this year’s draft:
|CLUB
|PLAYER/LEGEND
|COLLEGE
|DRAFT ROUND/YEAR
|Arizona Cardinals
|Patrick Peterson
|LSU
|1st/2011
|Atlanta Falcons
|Keith Brooking
|Georgia Tech
|1st/1998
|Baltimore Ravens
|Jason Brown
|North Carolina
|4th/2005
|Buffalo Bills
|Lee Evans
|Wisconsin
|1st/2004
|Carolina Panthers
|Chuba Hubbard
|Oklahoma State
|4th/2021
|Chicago Bears
|Dez White
|Georgia Tech
|3rd/2000
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Tim Krumrie
|Wisconsin
|10th/1983
|Cleveland Browns
|Joe Thomas
|Wisconsin
|1st/2007
|Dallas Cowboys
|Travis Frederick
|Wisconsin
|1st/2013
|Denver Broncos
|Montee Ball
|Wisconsin
|2nd/2013
|Detroit Lions
|Terrion Arnold
|Alabama
|1st/2024
|Green Bay Packers
|Mason Crosby
|Colorado
|6th/2007
|Green Bay Packers
|Ahman Green
|Nebraska
|3rd/1998
|Green Bay Packers
|James Jones
|San Jose State
|3rd/2007
|Green Bay Packers
|Jerry Kramer
|Idaho
|4th/1958
|Green Bay Packers
|Clay Matthews
|USC
|1st/2009
|Green Bay Packers
|Jordy Nelson
|Kansas State
|2nd/2008
|Green Bay Packers
|Dave Robinson
|Penn State
|1st/1963
|Houston Texans
|Owen Daniels
|Wisconsin
|4th/2006
|Indianapolis Colts
|Jonathan Taylor
|Wisconsin
|2nd/2020
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Arik Armstead
|Oregon
|1st/2015
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|T.J. Slaughter
|Southern Mississippi
|3rd/2000
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Dante Hall
|Texas A&M
|5th/2000
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Steve Wisniewski
|Penn State
|2nd/1989
|L.A. Chargers
|Melvin Gordon
|Wisconsin
|1st/2015
|L.A. Rams
|Michael Brockers
|LSU
|1st/2012
|Miami Dolphins
|Alec Ingold
|Wisconsin
|Undrafted/2019
|Minnesota Vikings
|Stu Voigt
|Wisconsin
|10th/1970
|New England Patriots
|James White
|Wisconsin
|4th/2014
|New Orleans Saints
|Ryan Ramczyk
|Wisconsin
|1st/2017
|N.Y. Giants
|Jason Sehorn
|USC
|2nd/1994
|N.Y. Jets
|John Abraham
|South Carolina
|1st/2000
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Beau Allen
|Wisconsin
|7th/2014
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Lynn Swann
|USC
|1st/1974
|San Francisco 49ers
|Julian Peterson
|Michigan State
|1st/2000
|Seattle Seahawks
|Shaun Alexander
|Alabama
|1st/2000
|Seattle Seahawks
|Richard Sherman
|Stanford
|5th/2011
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Simeon Rice
|Illinois
|1st/1996
|Tennessee Titans
|Keith Bulluck
|Syracuse
|1st/2000
|Washington Commanders
|Gary Clark
|James Madison
|2nd/1984 (supplemental)