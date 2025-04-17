 Skip navigation
NFL reveals current and former players who will announce second-day draft picks

  
Published April 17, 2025 03:43 PM

The NFL revealed the former and active players currently scheduled to announce the selections in Rounds 2 and 3 of next week’s draft in Green Bay.

The draft, hosted in the state of Wisconsin for the first time since the 1940 NFL Draft in Milwaukee, begins with the first round on Thursday night, April 24, and continues Friday, April 25, with Rounds 2-3. The Draft will conclude on Saturday, April 26, with Rounds 4-7.

Former Packers Mason Crosby, Ahman Green, James Jones, Clay Matthews and Jordy Nelson will be on-site to help Commissioner Roger Goodell officially open the 2025 NFL Draft.

Jacksonville defensive lineman Arik Armstead, the 2024 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, will join Goodell live on-stage to announce the Jaguars’ first-round pick.

Pro Football Hall of Famers Jerry Kramer (Packers, Class of 2018), Dave Robinson (Packers, Class of 2013), Lynn Swann (Steelers, Class of 2001) and Joe Thomas (Browns, Class of 2023) are among those announcing picks on the second day.

Here is the list of current and former players currently scheduled to be on-site at this year’s draft:

CLUB
PLAYER/LEGEND
COLLEGE
DRAFT ROUND/YEAR
Arizona Cardinals
Patrick Peterson
LSU
1st/2011
Atlanta Falcons
Keith Brooking
Georgia Tech
1st/1998
Baltimore Ravens
Jason Brown
North Carolina
4th/2005
Buffalo Bills
Lee Evans
Wisconsin
1st/2004
Carolina Panthers
Chuba Hubbard
Oklahoma State
4th/2021
Chicago Bears
Dez White
Georgia Tech
3rd/2000
Cincinnati Bengals
Tim Krumrie
Wisconsin
10th/1983
Cleveland Browns
Joe Thomas
Wisconsin
1st/2007
Dallas Cowboys
Travis Frederick
Wisconsin
1st/2013
Denver Broncos
Montee Ball
Wisconsin
2nd/2013
Detroit Lions
Terrion Arnold
Alabama
1st/2024
Green Bay Packers
Mason Crosby
Colorado
6th/2007
Green Bay Packers
Ahman Green
Nebraska
3rd/1998
Green Bay Packers
James Jones
San Jose State
3rd/2007
Green Bay Packers
Jerry Kramer
Idaho
4th/1958
Green Bay Packers
Clay Matthews
USC
1st/2009
Green Bay Packers
Jordy Nelson
Kansas State
2nd/2008
Green Bay Packers
Dave Robinson
Penn State
1st/1963
Houston Texans
Owen Daniels
Wisconsin
4th/2006
Indianapolis Colts
Jonathan Taylor
Wisconsin
2nd/2020
Jacksonville Jaguars
Arik Armstead
Oregon
1st/2015
Jacksonville Jaguars
T.J. Slaughter
Southern Mississippi
3rd/2000
Kansas City Chiefs
Dante Hall
Texas A&M
5th/2000
Las Vegas Raiders
Steve Wisniewski
Penn State
2nd/1989
L.A. Chargers
Melvin Gordon
Wisconsin
1st/2015
L.A. Rams
Michael Brockers
LSU
1st/2012
Miami Dolphins
Alec Ingold
Wisconsin
Undrafted/2019
Minnesota Vikings
Stu Voigt
Wisconsin
10th/1970
New England Patriots
James White
Wisconsin
4th/2014
New Orleans Saints
Ryan Ramczyk
Wisconsin
1st/2017
N.Y. Giants
Jason Sehorn
USC
2nd/1994
N.Y. Jets
John Abraham
South Carolina
1st/2000
Philadelphia Eagles
Beau Allen
Wisconsin
7th/2014
Pittsburgh Steelers
Lynn Swann
USC
1st/1974
San Francisco 49ers
Julian Peterson
Michigan State
1st/2000
Seattle Seahawks
Shaun Alexander
Alabama
1st/2000
Seattle Seahawks
Richard Sherman
Stanford
5th/2011
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Simeon Rice
Illinois
1st/1996
Tennessee Titans
Keith Bulluck
Syracuse
1st/2000
Washington Commanders
Gary Clark
James Madison
2nd/1984 (supplemental)