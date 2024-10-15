NFL says there’s been one concussion on kickoffs this season

The NFL’s offseason change to kickoffs was designed to cut down on concussions while also creating more returns and it has worked on both fronts.

During a media session at Tuesday’s owner’s meetings, NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent said, via Albert Breer of SI.com, that 32 percent of kickoffs have been returned so far this season. That’s up from 17 percent last season.

That rise in returns has not led to a rise in concussions. NFL executive vice president for health and safety Jeff Miller said, via multiple reporters, that there has only been one concussion on the play so far this season.

Kickoff returns could go up even more in the future. There has been talk of moving touchbacks to the 35-yard-line from the 30 and the drop in concussions on returns should make that more appealing when it comes up for discussion this offseason.