 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_sirianni_241015.jpg
Sirianni apologizes for his energy at end of game
nbc_pft_lionshutchinson_241015.jpg
How Lions’ SB odds have shifted after Week 6
nbc_pft_rodgersoldself_241015.jpg
What Rodgers’ body language indicated against BUF

Other PFT Content

Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_sirianni_241015.jpg
Sirianni apologizes for his energy at end of game
nbc_pft_lionshutchinson_241015.jpg
How Lions’ SB odds have shifted after Week 6
nbc_pft_rodgersoldself_241015.jpg
What Rodgers’ body language indicated against BUF

Other PFT Content

Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NFL says there’s been one concussion on kickoffs this season

  
Published October 15, 2024 02:07 PM

The NFL’s offseason change to kickoffs was designed to cut down on concussions while also creating more returns and it has worked on both fronts.

During a media session at Tuesday’s owner’s meetings, NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent said, via Albert Breer of SI.com, that 32 percent of kickoffs have been returned so far this season. That’s up from 17 percent last season.

That rise in returns has not led to a rise in concussions. NFL executive vice president for health and safety Jeff Miller said, via multiple reporters, that there has only been one concussion on the play so far this season.

Kickoff returns could go up even more in the future. There has been talk of moving touchbacks to the 35-yard-line from the 30 and the drop in concussions on returns should make that more appealing when it comes up for discussion this offseason.