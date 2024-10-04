NFL sees Guardian Caps as “an unqualified success”

The NFL says the soft-shelled Guardian Caps that players are wearing in practices and sometimes in games are working even better than the league expected.

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills said today that since players started wearing Guardian Caps in summer practices last year, the number of concussions they’ve suffered has fallen dramatically.

“Guardian Caps have been an unqualified success for the NFL,” Sills said. “They’ve driven a significant reduction of concussions in practices, approximately 50 percent over the last two preseasons.”

When Guardian Caps were first discussed, there were some concerns that they could cause players problems with overheating during hot summer practices, or that they could contribute to neck injuries. But that hasn’t happened, and that’s why this year players are being allowed to wear Guardian Caps in games if they choose.

“We don’t see any negative affects of players wearing Guardian Caps in games so we see no reason they shouldn’t have the freedom to use it,” Sills said.

So far this season, about 5-10 players per week have worn Guardian Caps. The league expects that to continue but doesn’t see mandating Guardian Caps as a next step in large part because the league thinks the best, safest helmet models are just as good as some of the older models with Guardian Caps.