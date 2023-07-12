NFL selects Jets for Hard Knocks

Privately, the Jets have been bracing for an involuntary Hard Knocks assignment for weeks.

They no longer have to.

The NFL has selected the Jets to be on the program for 2023 training camp, a league source confirmed to PFT on Wednesday morning.

Of the teams that could be compelled to do the program, the Jets always seemed like the most likely choice. The Saints, Bears, and Commanders also fit the criteria. But those teams did not trade for four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers this offseason.

So, now NFL Films cameras will capture what should be a compelling training camp for New York.

The team is set to report next Wednesday.

We’ll see if this edition of Hard Knocks produces anything as memorable as former Jets coach Rex Ryan telling everyone to go eat a snack .