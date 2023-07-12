 Skip navigation
TENNIS-GBR-WIMBLEDON
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket
Ons Jabeur beats Elena Rybakina in Wimbledon final rematch; women's semifinals set
Ons Jabeur beats Elena Rybakina in Wimbledon final rematch; women’s semifinals set
nbc_pft_pm_patfitzgerald_230710.jpg
Northwestern retains assistants after firing coach Pat Fitzgerald following hazing allegations

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_tour21_ep4_230712.JPG
The Tour 21: Riding for Survival 2023, Episode 4
Wilson: Players must 'speak up' on charter flights
Wilson: Players must ‘speak up’ on charter flights
Wilson winning an ESPY was 'a blessing'
Wilson winning an ESPY was ‘a blessing’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
NFL selects Jets for Hard Knocks

  
Published July 12, 2023 10:32 AM

Privately, the Jets have been bracing for an involuntary Hard Knocks assignment for weeks.

They no longer have to.

The NFL has selected the Jets to be on the program for 2023 training camp, a league source confirmed to PFT on Wednesday morning.

Of the teams that could be compelled to do the program, the Jets always seemed like the most likely choice. The Saints, Bears, and Commanders also fit the criteria. But those teams did not trade for four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers this offseason.

So, now NFL Films cameras will capture what should be a compelling training camp for New York.

The team is set to report next Wednesday.

We’ll see if this edition of Hard Knocks produces anything as memorable as former Jets coach Rex Ryan telling everyone to go eat a snack .