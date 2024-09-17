 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_youngbenchedv2_240917.jpg
Dalton won’t be dramatically different from Young
nbc_pft_qbtowaitayear_240917.jpg
NIL could help prospects avoid dysfunctional teams
nbc_pft_pachecohurt_240917.jpg
How Chiefs can combat Pacheco injury

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
nbc_pft_youngbenchedv2_240917.jpg
Dalton won’t be dramatically different from Young
nbc_pft_qbtowaitayear_240917.jpg
NIL could help prospects avoid dysfunctional teams
nbc_pft_pachecohurt_240917.jpg
How Chiefs can combat Pacheco injury

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
NFL sets record for field goals in one week, with 73

  
Published September 17, 2024 04:20 PM

It’s the year of the dragon, in lunar terms. In football terms, it’s the year of the kicker.

Per the NFL, a record was set in Week 2 for most field goals in a slate of games, with 73.

That beat Week 15 of the 2016 season, with 69. The record almost fell in Week 1 of the 2024 season, when 68 field goals were converted.

There were 67 in Week 1 of 2012, and 65 in Week 3 of 2023.

The inspiration came from the folks at Quirky Research, who noted the record had been broken. The NFL gave us the official numbers and seasons/weeks.

It’s no surprise. Offenses seem to be sluggish right now, and kickers are better than ever — making 50-plus yard field goals as routine as an extra point.