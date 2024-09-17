NFL sets record for field goals in one week, with 73

It’s the year of the dragon, in lunar terms. In football terms, it’s the year of the kicker.

Per the NFL, a record was set in Week 2 for most field goals in a slate of games, with 73.

That beat Week 15 of the 2016 season, with 69. The record almost fell in Week 1 of the 2024 season, when 68 field goals were converted.

There were 67 in Week 1 of 2012, and 65 in Week 3 of 2023.

The inspiration came from the folks at Quirky Research, who noted the record had been broken. The NFL gave us the official numbers and seasons/weeks.

It’s no surprise. Offenses seem to be sluggish right now, and kickers are better than ever — making 50-plus yard field goals as routine as an extra point.