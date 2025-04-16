 Skip navigation
NFL suspends 49ers OT Isaac Alarcón for six games

  
One of San Francisco’s depth pieces along the offensive line will not be available early in the season.

The league announced on Wednesday that offensive tackle Isaac Alarcón has been suspended without pay for the first six games of 2025 for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing substances policy. He is still eligible to participate in all offseason practices and preseason games.

Alarcón, 26, is a part of the league’s international player pathway program. He began his career with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2020. While he spent some time as a defensive tackle with Dallas, he then was back as an OT once he joined the 49ers in early 2024. He was on San Francisco’s practice squad last season before signing a futures deal to remain with the club in 2025.

Alarcón has not yet appeared in a regular-season game.