NFL suspends Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase one game for spitting on Steelers DB Jalen Ramsey

Spit happens. When it does, suspension follows.

The NFL, applying the precedent set (in a roundabout way) by the punishment imposed on Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter for spitting on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in Week 1, has suspended Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase one game without pay for spitting on Steelers safety Jalen Ramsey during Sunday’s game.

In the official announcement, the league says that “Chase spit on Pittsburgh cornerback Jalen Ramsey, violating Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1, which applies to ‘any act which is contrary to the generally understood principles of sportsmanship.’”

Chase will have the right to appeal the decision. If he does, one of the three hearing officers — Derrick Brooks, Ramon Foster, Jordy Nelson — will make the final decision. All three are jointly hired and paid by the NFL and the NFL Players Association.

In the opening game of the season, Carter was ejected for a spit that occurred after the opening kickoff and before the first play from scrimmage. The league suspended him, treating the full-game ejection as the playing time missed. Carter was fined in the amount of a game check, simulating the final outcome of a suspension without pay.

Most importantly, Carter did not appeal the decision. That gives Chase the ability to argue that the longstanding practice (pre-Carter_ of only fining players for spitting should not be ignored.

It will be difficult for Chase, who denied spitting, to prove that he didn’t. Video that emerged after the game made it clear that he spit toward, and most likely on, Ramsey. The league has access to many high-definition cameras at each stadium which could make it more clear and obvious. And Bengals coach Zac Taylor’s Monday comments on the matter essentally conceded that Chase did indeed spit on Ramsey.

However it plays out, the process is always expedited. The 3-7 Bengals host the 9-2 Patriots in six days. Chase’s appeal, if he pursues one, should be resolved within the next day or so.