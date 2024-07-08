NFL suspends Cameron Sutton for eight games

The NFL announced on Monday that Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton has been suspended without pay for the first eight games of the 2024 season.

The league noted in its announcement that Sutton violated the NFL’s personal conduct policy in March.

Sutton, 29, was released by the Lions that month — a day after the club learned a warrant was issued for his arrest in Florida for one count of domestic battery by strangulation.

The Steelers, who selected Sutton in the third round of the 2017 draft, re-signed the cornerback in early June.

Sutton spent his first six seasons with Pittsburgh before playing with Detroit last year.

In 101 career games, Sutton has recorded 44 passes defensed with nine interceptions.

Sutton will be eligible to be reinstated on Oct. 29 after the Steelers play the Giants in Week 8.