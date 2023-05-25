NFL suspends Jets CB Brandin Echols for one game

The Jets will be hosting the Bills on the first Monday night of the season, but cornerback Brandin Echols won’t be part of their lineup.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Echols has been suspended for one game by the league. The reason for the suspension was not announced.

Echols recently entered a pretrial intervention program after being charged with assault by auto following an April 2022 car crash, so the suspension may be related to settling that charge.

Echols was a 2021 sixth-round pick and has 71 tackles and two interceptions over the last two seasons. One of those interceptions came on a pass thrown by Tom Brady and Echols drew attention for asking Brady to autograph the ball after a Bucs win during the 2021 season.