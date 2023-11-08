NFL to allow draft-eligible underclassmen to participate in college all-star games

The NFL sent a memo to all 32 teams today announcing that juniors who declare for the draft now are eligible for posteason college all-star games, according to multiple reports.

The Shrine Bowl, Senior Bowl and HBCU Legacy Bowl are allowed to invite all players eligible for the draft.

Previously, only seniors could play in postseason all-star games.

The league saw 69 underclassmen declare for the draft this spring, and none were eligible to play in an all-star game.

Of course, players aren’t required to play, and the underclassmen deadline to declare for the draft will create a tight window for acceptance to at least two of the three all-star games.

But it could prove particularly helpful to underclassmen not projected as early round picks, giving them a chance to get in front of scouts.

The Shrine Bowl is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 1; the Senior Bowl is Feb. 3; and the HBCU Legacy Bowl is Feb. 24.