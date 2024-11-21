NFL warns teams about transnational crime ring targeting pro athletes

As the NFL is infiltrating other countries, other countries are infiltrating the NFL.

The FBI, as noted last night, is investigating whether last month’s burglaries at the homes of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce were part of a transnational crime ring. The NFL believes that’s exactly what’s happening.

The league has leaked a memo to its in-house media conglomerate warning teams and the NFL Players association about the crime spree targeting NBA and NFL players. A South American syndicate is believed to be responsible for the rash of high-profile burglaries.

The group relies on public records and conducts extensive surveillance, checking team schedules and social-media accounts. They wait for the houses to be empty, they get inside, and they steal cash, jewelry, and other expensive items from master bedrooms and closets.

It’s important to get a security system that covers all doors and windows, to make sure it’s on, and to ensure that the house is fully secured by cameras.